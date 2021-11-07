A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 61.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

Shares of AMRK stock traded down $5.75 on Friday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 229,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,663. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 173,096.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

