908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Sells $492,900.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 198.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after buying an additional 1,633,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 128.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after buying an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 192.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 288.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 259,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

