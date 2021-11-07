86,890 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of THMA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

