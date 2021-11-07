$74.70 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will post sales of $74.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $11.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 536.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $292.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $306.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $559.83 million, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $567.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 542,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $860.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancient Art L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com by 73.8% in the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 231,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 34.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 465,292 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Despegar.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

