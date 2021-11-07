$734.29 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post sales of $734.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $722.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.68 million. Energizer reported sales of $763.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 600,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.46 and a beta of 1.11.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

