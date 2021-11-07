70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect 70489 (PAA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$469.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$571.82 million.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.