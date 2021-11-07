66,617 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after acquiring an additional 121,692 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,516,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.08 on Friday. 781,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

