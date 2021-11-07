490,000 Shares in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,867,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 78.40% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $443,000.

NYSEARCA:PAB opened at $50.79 on Friday. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

