$468.13 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report $468.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.80 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. 578,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

