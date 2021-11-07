$459.64 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $459.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $446.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $474.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,182,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $202.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $207.68. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

