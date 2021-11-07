$420.89 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $420.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.93 million to $424.00 million. Copa posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,199.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. Copa has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Copa by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Copa by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

