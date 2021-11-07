403,000 Shares in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) Bought by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLHA. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,696,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,924,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GLHA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.