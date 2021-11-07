$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.42 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $610.77 on Friday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $395.85 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.87 and a 200-day moving average of $607.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

