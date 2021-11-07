$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 48,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $662.72. 2,517,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,853. The company has a market cap of $315.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.93.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

