3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company.

TGOPY opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

