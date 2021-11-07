$37.13 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post $37.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.53 million to $37.82 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.37 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 124.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Intersect ENT by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 705,910 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENT opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $907.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.