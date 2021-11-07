$32.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $32.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $31.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $114.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.90 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $42.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

