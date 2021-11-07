$32.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $32.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $31.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $114.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.90 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $42.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.