$314.83 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report sales of $314.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.50 million and the highest is $317.47 million. Wix.com reported sales of $254.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after acquiring an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,806,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $194.29 on Friday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.29.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

