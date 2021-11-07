$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to post sales of $3.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diginex by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Diginex during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diginex by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diginex stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,215. Diginex has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

