$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,879. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.