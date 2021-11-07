296,747 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 296,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,498,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,052,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,431,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,792,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

PWP stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.