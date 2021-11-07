294,261 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 294,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 560,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

