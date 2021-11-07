258,182 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Bought by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,234 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 252,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 105,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $9,369,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.13 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.