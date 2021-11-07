$222.22 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce sales of $222.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. CURO Group reported sales of $202.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $814.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $821.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.61 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CURO Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CURO Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.