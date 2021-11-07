$222.22 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce sales of $222.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. CURO Group reported sales of $202.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $814.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $821.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.61 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CURO Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CURO Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

