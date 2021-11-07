2,213 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $140.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.