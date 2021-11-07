1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) PT Lowered to $19.00

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DIBS. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.