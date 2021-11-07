19,101 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $44,493,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after buying an additional 894,051 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after buying an additional 732,811 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 94.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after buying an additional 642,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after buying an additional 486,668 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

