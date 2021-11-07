1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 320 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000.

DWX opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

