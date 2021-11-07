1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $559,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in State Street by 110.2% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,968,000 after acquiring an additional 515,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

