1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,800 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.