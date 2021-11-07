1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $58.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.