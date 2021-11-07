1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $852,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $109.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.