1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $981,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $316.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $224.40 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.96.

