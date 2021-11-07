1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 46,093 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10,645.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 209.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

