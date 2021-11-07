15,758 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.09% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,620 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 501.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $589.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.