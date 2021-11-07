15,000 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000. Netflix comprises 3.5% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $645.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

