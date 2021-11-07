1,271 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

IQVIA stock opened at $247.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

