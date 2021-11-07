$124.60 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post $124.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the lowest is $124.20 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $113.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $470.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.62 million to $475.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $538.89 million, with estimates ranging from $531.68 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 519,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

