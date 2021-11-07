111,200 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of KE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,321,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KE by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,340 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BEKE opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of -1.33. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

