10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $2,418,750.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70.

10x Genomics stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.05. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

