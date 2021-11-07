$103.26 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report $103.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.02 million and the lowest is $100.38 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $94.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $448.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.22 million to $454.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $470.80 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.