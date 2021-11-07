$102.16 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce sales of $102.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.01 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $432.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $465.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $468.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $118.29. 165,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,394. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $74.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,125. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

