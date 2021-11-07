$10.37 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to announce $10.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $36.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $56.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 148,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 328,548 shares of company stock worth $871,066 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

