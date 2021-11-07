$1.79 EPS Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. 174,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after buying an additional 139,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.