$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,389 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

