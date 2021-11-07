$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.40. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 666,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,320. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $120.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

