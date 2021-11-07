$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $705.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.06. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.