$1.03 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post sales of $1.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $4.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $5.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70.68 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,897,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,873. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $811.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 364,726 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

