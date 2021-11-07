$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. TopBuild reported sales of $721.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

BLD traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $264.15. 260,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,954. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $154.30 and a fifty-two week high of $267.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.