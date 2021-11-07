0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $950,176.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $950,176.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00052288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00254336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00103396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

